Two months to go until the 2020 Presidential Election

Absentee ballot requests increase across the Upper Peninsula.
Less than two months remain until Election Day and with the first round of ballots heading to households on September 24, questions loom over the security of mail-in voting.
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today marks exactly two months until the Presidential Election between the incumbent, Donald Trump, and former Vice President Joe Biden.

For registered voters in Marquette and the rest of the Upper Peninsula, they are given two options: either go to a polling precinct, or vote through an absentee ballot.

“You can register to vote up until election day,” said Marquette’s City Clerk, Kyle Whitney. “From a staffing perspective, I would love it if you registered to vote as early as possible and not on election day.”

While Michigan is not one of the few states that conducts universal mail-in voting, Whitney expects a lot of voters in the area and around the U.P. to send an absentee ballot.

“I know, just by talking to other clerks in the area, that their numbers have spiked as well for absentee balloting,” he explained. “Statewide, it’s been a huge increase.”

A huge increase indeed. Last month, Michigan held its congressional and senatorial primaries. Compared to the Democratic Presidential Primary in March, the number of absentee ballots around the U.P. went up by 100%.

With the election right around the corner, Whitney says the number of absentee ballot requests has risen again.

“Looking into the November election,” he continued, “now, our numbers have increased another 50-60% from what they were in august, which was already a record for our office.”

For the past several weeks, President Trump has touted that mail-in voting would cause widespread voter fraud. Just yesterday, while in North Carolina, he said people should vote a second time in case their votes are not counted. Whitney, however, spoke strongly about that claim, saying that would not happen in the U.P.

“If [voters] ask for another ballot,” he said, “we legally could not send them one because the system would indicate that we had already mailed them a ballot.”

Whitney also expressed that all absentee ballots will be secured and counted, as long as they are received by the clerk’s offices and precincts by 8:00 P.M. on November 3rd.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

