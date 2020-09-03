Advertisement

Rozsa Center open for an audience

The MTU Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts is ready to welcome back patrons.
After instituting ways of keeping the audience safe, the Rozsa Center is ready to welcome them back for a performance.
After instituting ways of keeping the audience safe, the Rozsa Center is ready to welcome them back for a performance.
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Roza Center for Performing Arts at Michigan Tech is finally ready to welcome back an audience after taking extra cautionary COVID-19 measures.

While the center has had safety measures in place since the start of the pandemic in March, it wasn’t until recently that the center was ready for operation. Many events have been reorganized to take place outdoors, or as virtual performances that will be streamed or recorded.

“So what you’re viewing online when you’re streaming, it’s through our YouTube channel,” explained Mary Jennings, Rozsa’s director of programming, “so you can stream on your phone, you can stream to your TV, if you have a smart TV... it’s coming to us virtually, they won’t be on the stage at all.”

The auditorium has been outfitted with cameras and the seats have been marked off with tape, keeping the audience at least six feet apart from each other.

“During the summer, we’ve been monitoring a lot of research that’s being done in different areas,” explained Jared Anderson, Chair of the Visual/Performing Arts department at Michigan Tech. “For example, I’m a choir director; what can we do to sing in a way that would make it so the choir director could be safe as they’re singing and distancing and wearing masks as we sing? Our instrumentalists, our band and wind players, wind players in the orchestra, are going to put bell covers on their instruments, they’re going to be playing with masks on with slits to get to the instruments.”

Despite the tedious work it’s taken to prepare the theater for an audience, the staff are determined that the show must go on.

The idea of people coming in and sitting in the theater is so well-known and that’s what we’ve worked for, for so long: just bringing more people into the theater to see live events and to be together.

Lula Del Ray will be the season’s first performance, being shown this Friday, September 4th.

