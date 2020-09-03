Advertisement

Motorcyclist airlifted after US-2 crash in Delta County

(WCTV)
By Ryan Fenley
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDE, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.

The Michigan State Police say the crash between the motorcycle and a car was reported just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of US-2 and US-41 with I Road in Wells Township.

Investigators said the car did not stop and crossed the highway in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the car broadside and the 67-year-old Wilson man driving the motorcycle suffered multiple injuries, including a serious head injury.

The man driving the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet. The motorcyclist was airlifted to UP Health System-Marquette.

The crash is still under investigation pending the condition of the motorcyclist. His name has not been released.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minor damage after Chocolay Township house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
A furnace started a house fire in Chocolay Township late Wednesday night.

News

DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans hosts parade for residents

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans hosts a parade for residents

News

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Marquette County and sheriff’s deputy

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Greg Trick
The family of an Ishpeming Township man filed the lawsuit against the county and deputy after the fatal shooting of Clifford Tucker in 2016.

News

Governor Whitmer holds Coronavirus press conference in Lansing

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Small businesses given economic relief courtesy of Huntington Bank.

Latest News

Opening UP

Marquette woman celebrates 90th birthday with drive-by celebration

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marie Sullivan, a resident of Marquette, celebrated her 90th birthday today.

News

Senator Gary Peters visits Marquette on day 3 of motorcycle tour

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
U.S. Senator, Gary Peters, made a stop on Lakeshore Blvd. this morning to discuss his reelection campaign and the new roundabout.

State

UIA: Unemployment benefits help bolster economy, $22B paid out

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 2.2 million potentially eligible claimants have applied for state and federal benefits.

Press Release

Kiwanis Ski Club selling items from Pine Mountain Ski Jump

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The sale will be held Friday, September 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

News

Superior Health Foundation hosting annual gala virtually

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Live event on Sept. 12 will benefit three U.P. non-profits.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 25 Wednesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, at least 608 recoveries were reported in Upper Michigan.