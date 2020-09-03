Motorcyclist airlifted after US-2 crash in Delta County

HYDE, Mich. (WLUC) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.

The Michigan State Police say the crash between the motorcycle and a car was reported just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of US-2 and US-41 with I Road in Wells Township.

Investigators said the car did not stop and crossed the highway in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle hit the car broadside and the 67-year-old Wilson man driving the motorcycle suffered multiple injuries, including a serious head injury.

The man driving the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet. The motorcyclist was airlifted to UP Health System-Marquette.

The crash is still under investigation pending the condition of the motorcyclist. His name has not been released.

