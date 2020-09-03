Marquette Golf Club hosts annual Bay Cliff Golf Camp fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Golf Club had its annual Bay Cliff Open fundraiser this morning.

Money raised will go to Bay Cliff Health Camp, which is a year-round, nonprofit wellness and therapy center for adults and children with physical disabilities.

The event is the 14th annual golf outing that will benefit Bay Cliff.

Nicole Noble, a Bay Cliff Golf outing volunteer, said she’s thankful for all the support.

“I would just like to thank the golfers and the sponsors that we’ve had come back year after year. They’re an integral part of the outing and why we’re here. The golf course that hosts us, they do a great job and so we’re very grateful to be out here, especially during the difficult year,” she said.

If you missed today’s event and would like more information on donating and participating in future events, you can visit the Bay Cliff Health Camp website.

