Advertisement

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Marquette County and sheriff’s deputy

(WLUC)
By Greg Trick
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed a wrongful death and violation of civil rights lawsuit against a Marquette County sheriff’s deputy and Marquette County, according to Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt.

The lawsuit stems from an incident in June of 2016 when Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputy Keith Romback was called to Clifford Tucker’s residence in Ishpeming Township.

Tucker was reportedly making suicidal threats. At the scene, Tucker grabbed a shotgun and Romback fired his weapon four times, fatally wounding Tucker.

Tucker’s family filed the wrongful death and violation of civil rights lawsuit against Deputy Romback and Marquette County.

According to Sheriff Zyburt, the judge ruled Deputy Romback acted reasonably and there is no liability. Deputy Romback remains with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

After the shooting, Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese determined the incident was not a criminal matter.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Whitmer holds Coronavirus press conference in Lansing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Small businesses given economic relief courtesy of Huntington Bank.

Opening UP

Marquette woman celebrates 90th birthday with drive-by celebration

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marie Sullivan, a resident of Marquette, celebrated her 90th birthday today.

News

Senator Gary Peters visits Marquette on day 3 of motorcycle tour

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
U.S. Senator, Gary Peters, made a stop on Lakeshore Blvd. this morning to discuss his reelection campaign and the new roundabout.

State

UIA: Unemployment benefits help bolster economy, $22B paid out

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 2.2 million potentially eligible claimants have applied for state and federal benefits.

Latest News

Press Release

Kiwanis Ski Club selling items from Pine Mountain Ski Jump

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The sale will be held Friday, September 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

News

Superior Health Foundation hosting annual gala virtually

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Live event on Sept. 12 will benefit three U.P. non-profits.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 25 Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, at least 608 recoveries were reported in Upper Michigan.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Police execute search warrant on South Range home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations and troopers from the Michigan State Police, executed a search warrant at a home on First Street in the village of South Range.

News

New doctor at OSF St. Francis

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
He’s new to the area, but he isn’t a new area. Dr. Baldauf started his journey with OSF St. Francis five years ago.