Judge dismisses lawsuit against Marquette County and sheriff’s deputy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed a wrongful death and violation of civil rights lawsuit against a Marquette County sheriff’s deputy and Marquette County, according to Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt.

The lawsuit stems from an incident in June of 2016 when Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputy Keith Romback was called to Clifford Tucker’s residence in Ishpeming Township.

Tucker was reportedly making suicidal threats. At the scene, Tucker grabbed a shotgun and Romback fired his weapon four times, fatally wounding Tucker.

Tucker’s family filed the wrongful death and violation of civil rights lawsuit against Deputy Romback and Marquette County.

According to Sheriff Zyburt, the judge ruled Deputy Romback acted reasonably and there is no liability. Deputy Romback remains with the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

After the shooting, Marquette County Prosecutor Matt Wiese determined the incident was not a criminal matter.

