Minor damage after Chocolay Township house fire

By Ryan Fenley
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Chocolay Township home has minor damage after a fire broke out late Wednesday night.

The call to Silver Creek Estates came in at 10:20 p.m. with a reports of a fire.

The fire ended up being fairly minor, as the fire started in the furnace and was contained swiftly by the responding fire departments.

No significant damage was known beyond a vent hole in the roof, and no one was injured.

Fire departments from Chocolay Township, Sands Township, Skandia-West Branch Township, Marquette City, Marquette Township and Marquette County Rescue all responded, as well as UP Health System-Marquette EMS.

