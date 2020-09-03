Advertisement

Historic steam locomotive gets a lift

Yankee is one of the oldest surviving steam locomotives in the country.
The 150-year-old locomotive from Upper Michigan's iron mining history is set for full restoration.
The 150-year-old locomotive from Upper Michigan's iron mining history is set for full restoration.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEUGANEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 150-year-old artifact from Upper Michigan’s mining history will be restored to its former glory. Yankee, one of the oldest surviving steam locomotives in the country, was moved from its home at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum.

It’s on its way to a conservation company in Pennsylvania for full restoration. The museum’s historian Barry James says the Yankee can take about a year to finish - he said it will be worth the wait for museumgoers.

“We went from animal power to steam power to moving ore carts out of the mines. And just like technological change that we’re going through daily, I think they’ll be in a better appreciation of what the object actually represents,” James said.

The eight-thousand pound locomotive was transported with no issue, despite the howling winds that encountered Thursday afternoon.

