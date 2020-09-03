Advertisement

Governor Whitmer extends State of Emergency

By Alex Clark
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Governor Whitmer announced on Thursday that she is extending the State of Emergency until October 1, 2020. According to a press release from the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor, this extension will allow the state to continue to mobilize resources and take the reasonable and necessary steps to protect Michiganders and their families.

“Last week, Michigan surpassed 100,000 cases and families continue to lose loved ones to COVID-19. With over 6,500 deaths, the virus continues to threaten the lives of Michiganders every day. COVID-19 is a novel virus with many unknowns, but we do know that it is widespread, it is easily transmitted, and its effects can be fatal. We must continue to take this seriously and do everything we can to protect ourselves and all Michiganders from COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “By extending the State of Emergency, we can continue to do crucial work needed to save lives. Since March, I have been committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect families front-line workers, and our economy from the threat of COVID-19. I urge Michigander to do their part by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and staying safe and smart.”

According to the press release, every region in Michigan saw an uptick in new cases which recently pushed Michigan past 100,000 cases. The state’s percent positivity remains below the national average, at 3.2% of all COVID-19 tests coming back positive. Nationally, that number is 6.1%.

The science continues to show that this virus can affect everyone, including children. In fact, in an alarming trend, both nationwide and here in Michigan, younger people have constituted a growing share of new cases. In order to protect public health, everyone must continue to do their part to fight COVID-19 by wearing a mask, staying physically distant and limiting large social gatherings under the governor’s orders.

COVID-19 is widespread, easily transmitted by airborne particles, and potentially fatal. That lethal combination, combined with ongoing uncertainty about how to defeat it, means that the health, economic, and social harms of the COVID-19 pandemic remain severe and affect every corner of this state. The COVID-19 pandemic therefore constitutes a statewide emergency and disaster.

Click hereto view the full Executive Order

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

