Forsyth Township Library been open most of summer

Forsyth Township Library staff and patrons wearing face masks inside.
Forsyth Township Library staff and patrons wearing face masks inside.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - While many businesses and groups are still slowly figuring out the safest ways to reopen, the Forsyth Township Library has been reopened for about two months.

The library staff are following all the state recommendations and guidelines including mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

Some of the seats are blocked off and instead of the normal ten computers, only four are available for use.

The library’s director says it may seem daunting, but with the right steps others can re-open.

“It’s not nearly as overwhelming as you think it’s going to be, it really isn’t. If you follow the protocols and you have to get used to it because different, but our patrons have been amazing and every single day, from at least one person, they thank us for being open,” said Library Director Leslie Makela.

When they first reopened they were seeing about 30 customers per day. Now it’s up around 60 to 65.

