Fall storm moves in today
A cooler trend follows
A strong low-pressure system moves north into Ontario. The cold front will sweep across the U.P. during the day. Ahead of it, plan on rain with increasing winds. West winds will gust around 50mph in the Keweenaw and less south. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Keweenaw and Houghton counties through the afternoon. There will be dangerous conditions on Lake Superior with large waves and some lakeshore flooding.
Today: Morning rain with strong winds
- Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Friday: Partly cloudy with light rain showers early
- Highs: Low 60s north, mid 60s south
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool
- Highs: Continued 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers possible
- Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and cool
- Highs: Mid 60s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.