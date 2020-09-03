Fall storm moves in today

A strong low-pressure system moves north into Ontario. The cold front will sweep across the U.P. during the day. Ahead of it, plan on rain with increasing winds. West winds will gust around 50mph in the Keweenaw and less south. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Keweenaw and Houghton counties through the afternoon. There will be dangerous conditions on Lake Superior with large waves and some lakeshore flooding.

Today: Morning rain with strong winds

Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy with light rain showers early

Highs: Low 60s north, mid 60s south

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool

Highs: Continued 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers possible

Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and cool

Highs: Mid 60s

