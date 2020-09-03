Advertisement

Ex-Michigan Gov. Snyder is latest Republican to back Biden

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is backing Joe Biden for president, becoming the latest high-profile Republican to support the Democratic nominee over President Donald Trump.

Snyder said Thursday that Biden “is a man of deep faith and commitment to family, decency and integrity.” He says Biden can help heal America and put society back on a positive path.

The announcement comes in conjunction with the launch of Republicans and Independents for Biden. It’s the latest group of Republicans supporting Biden to come out publicly as Trump comes under criticism for his handling of the coronavirus and race relations.

