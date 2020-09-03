DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans hosts parade for residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans held a parade for their residents Wednesday afternoon. Friends, family, and volunteers driving along the parade route on Fisher Street

They were showing off their signs and decorated vehicles as they waved to the residents. Activity Director Shari Smith says the event is an opportunity for residents to get outside and see their loved ones.

“The importance of having an event like this is just to keep everybody still connected to the community and connected to their friends families and the volunteers, we’ve been a closed campus so this is exciting, they’re excited to get out here, they’ve been making signs all week,” said Smith.

This was the third parade for the Jacobetti Home for Veterans since the coronavirus pandemic began.

