Advertisement

DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans hosts parade for residents

One of many cars decorated for a parade for residents of the DJ Jacobetti home for Veterans
One of many cars decorated for a parade for residents of the DJ Jacobetti home for Veterans(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans held a parade for their residents Wednesday afternoon. Friends, family, and volunteers driving along the parade route on Fisher Street

They were showing off their signs and decorated vehicles as they waved to the residents. Activity Director Shari Smith says the event is an opportunity for residents to get outside and see their loved ones.

“The importance of having an event like this is just to keep everybody still connected to the community and connected to their friends families and the volunteers, we’ve been a closed campus so this is exciting, they’re excited to get out here, they’ve been making signs all week,” said Smith.

This was the third parade for the Jacobetti Home for Veterans since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Marquette County and sheriff’s deputy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Greg Trick
The family of an Ishpeming Township man filed the lawsuit against the county and deputy after the fatal shooting of Clifford Tucker in 2016.

News

Governor Whitmer holds Coronavirus press conference in Lansing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Small businesses given economic relief courtesy of Huntington Bank.

Opening UP

Marquette woman celebrates 90th birthday with drive-by celebration

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marie Sullivan, a resident of Marquette, celebrated her 90th birthday today.

News

Senator Gary Peters visits Marquette on day 3 of motorcycle tour

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
U.S. Senator, Gary Peters, made a stop on Lakeshore Blvd. this morning to discuss his reelection campaign and the new roundabout.

Latest News

State

UIA: Unemployment benefits help bolster economy, $22B paid out

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 2.2 million potentially eligible claimants have applied for state and federal benefits.

Press Release

Kiwanis Ski Club selling items from Pine Mountain Ski Jump

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The sale will be held Friday, September 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

News

Superior Health Foundation hosting annual gala virtually

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Live event on Sept. 12 will benefit three U.P. non-profits.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 25 Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, at least 608 recoveries were reported in Upper Michigan.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Police execute search warrant on South Range home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations and troopers from the Michigan State Police, executed a search warrant at a home on First Street in the village of South Range.