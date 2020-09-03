Advertisement

CEO of Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation to resign in October

Daniel I. Jamison IV has tendered his resignation as MTEC’s CEO effective October 27, 2020.
Daniel I. Jamison IV has tendered his resignation as MTEC’s CEO effective October 27, 2020. (MTEC)
Daniel I. Jamison IV has tendered his resignation as MTEC’s CEO effective October 27, 2020. (MTEC)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation (MTEC) announced Thursday that Daniel I. Jamison IV has tendered his resignation as CEO effective October 27, 2020.

Jamison explained that he is leaving MTEC to pursue other high-tech opportunities, some of which he hopes to set up here in the Keweenaw, but that he has no intention to leave the area (which he says he has worked all of his life to return to).

Jamison was appointed CEO in December of 2018 to succeed Marilyn Clark. 

Since assuming the role, Jamison has focused his efforts on more effectively supporting Michigan Tech researchers, students and intellectual property leaders as well as re-aligning MTECs service, education and facilities offerings to better align with ongoing trends throughout the world. He has also focused on creating enhanced facilities that include equipment and infrastructure, not often found in other properties, to serve the needs of high-tech entrepreneurs.

“Dan gets technology and development organically. The result has been that Michigan Tech and MTEC are now much more effectively aligned and functioning with common understanding of our mutual needs. We have open discussions regarding the next steps for a technology and do that while being on the same page with respect to the maturity of the technology. The fact that MTEC has added eleven new clients this calendar year despite the COVID-19 environment is incredible. He leaves MTEC in a very strong position for future growth and we sincerely thank him for his contribution and leadership during his tenure as CEO. We wish Dan a successful future as he pursues these other opportunities and are very happy that he has chosen to stay in the area,” said Eric Waara, Chairman of the Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation Board of Directors.

Jamison is the fourth CEO since MTEC was started in 2002 as a collaborative effort between the cities of Hancock and Houghton.

Press Release and Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette woman celebrates 90th birthday with drive-by celebration

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Marquette woman celebrates 90th birthday with drive-by celebration

News

UP in ‘critical need’ of O+, B+, A- blood type donations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 Upper Peninsula hospitals.

News

L’Anse students learn outside and in the classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
L’Anse students learn outside and in the classroom

News

Ex-Michigan Gov. Snyder is latest Republican to back Biden

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Snyder said Thursday that Biden “is a man of deep faith and commitment to family, decency and integrity.”

Latest News

News

BeWell Marquette’s grand opening this Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
An interview with the owners of Marquette's newest health and wellness facility, BeWell Marquette.

News

BeWell Grand Opening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
An interview with the owners of Marquette's newest health and wellness facility, BeWell Marquette.

News

Motorcyclist airlifted after US-2 crash in Delta County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
A Wilson man was airlifted to UP Health System-Marquette Wednesday night.

News

UPDATE: Minor damage after Chocolay Township house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
The home suffered water and structural damage from the fire in the ceiling Wednesday night.

News

DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans hosts parade for residents

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans hosts a parade for residents

News

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Marquette County and sheriff’s deputy

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Greg Trick
The family of an Ishpeming Township man filed the lawsuit against the county and deputy after the fatal shooting of Clifford Tucker in 2016.