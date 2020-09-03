CEO of Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation to resign in October

HOUGHTON, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation (MTEC) announced Thursday that Daniel I. Jamison IV has tendered his resignation as CEO effective October 27, 2020.

Jamison explained that he is leaving MTEC to pursue other high-tech opportunities, some of which he hopes to set up here in the Keweenaw, but that he has no intention to leave the area (which he says he has worked all of his life to return to).

Jamison was appointed CEO in December of 2018 to succeed Marilyn Clark.

Since assuming the role, Jamison has focused his efforts on more effectively supporting Michigan Tech researchers, students and intellectual property leaders as well as re-aligning MTECs service, education and facilities offerings to better align with ongoing trends throughout the world. He has also focused on creating enhanced facilities that include equipment and infrastructure, not often found in other properties, to serve the needs of high-tech entrepreneurs.

“Dan gets technology and development organically. The result has been that Michigan Tech and MTEC are now much more effectively aligned and functioning with common understanding of our mutual needs. We have open discussions regarding the next steps for a technology and do that while being on the same page with respect to the maturity of the technology. The fact that MTEC has added eleven new clients this calendar year despite the COVID-19 environment is incredible. He leaves MTEC in a very strong position for future growth and we sincerely thank him for his contribution and leadership during his tenure as CEO. We wish Dan a successful future as he pursues these other opportunities and are very happy that he has chosen to stay in the area,” said Eric Waara, Chairman of the Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation Board of Directors.

Jamison is the fourth CEO since MTEC was started in 2002 as a collaborative effort between the cities of Hancock and Houghton.

