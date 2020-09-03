BeWell Marquette’s grand opening this Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - BeWell Marquette is the newest business to join the community, and its grand opening is this Saturday from 9-4p.m.

BeWell isn’t your average yoga studio. There are a variety of rooms where everything from massages to aerial yoga can be performed. The studio even has a salt room, perfect for detoxing and clearing the respiratory tract with just a quick thirty minute session.

Variety is core to BeWell’s ethos, and that ethos carries to its grand opening, which will host a multitude of events and exercises.

Events throughout the day will include mini-movement classes, sound healing, and free massages. BeWell has ensured that social distancing will be encouraged, as well as wearing masks.

Over the coming weeks, BeWell is looking forward to beginning its fall programming, which will include exercises such as Yin/Yang Yoga, African Dance, and Mindfulness Meditation.

Classes and programs will also be streamed online for anyone who may need them.

The link to BeWell’s website can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.