Advertisement

BeWell Marquette’s grand opening this Saturday

The wellness center will be holding outdoor classes and programs outside from 9-4p.m.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - BeWell Marquette is the newest business to join the community, and its grand opening is this Saturday from 9-4p.m.

BeWell isn’t your average yoga studio. There are a variety of rooms where everything from massages to aerial yoga can be performed. The studio even has a salt room, perfect for detoxing and clearing the respiratory tract with just a quick thirty minute session.

Variety is core to BeWell’s ethos, and that ethos carries to its grand opening, which will host a multitude of events and exercises.
Events throughout the day will include mini-movement classes, sound healing, and free massages. BeWell has ensured that social distancing will be encouraged, as well as wearing masks.

Over the coming weeks, BeWell is looking forward to beginning its fall programming, which will include exercises such as Yin/Yang Yoga, African Dance, and Mindfulness Meditation.

Classes and programs will also be streamed online for anyone who may need them.

The link to BeWell’s website can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ex-Michigan Gov. Snyder is latest Republican to back Biden

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Snyder said Thursday that Biden “is a man of deep faith and commitment to family, decency and integrity.”

News

BeWell Grand Opening

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
An interview with the owners of Marquette's newest health and wellness facility, BeWell Marquette.

News

Motorcyclist airlifted after US-2 crash in Delta County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
A Wilson man was airlifted to UP Health System-Marquette Wednesday night.

News

Minor damage after Chocolay Township house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
A furnace started a house fire in Chocolay Township late Wednesday night.

Latest News

News

DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans hosts parade for residents

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans hosts a parade for residents

News

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Marquette County and sheriff’s deputy

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Greg Trick
The family of an Ishpeming Township man filed the lawsuit against the county and deputy after the fatal shooting of Clifford Tucker in 2016.

News

Governor Whitmer holds Coronavirus press conference in Lansing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Small businesses given economic relief courtesy of Huntington Bank.

Opening UP

Marquette woman celebrates 90th birthday with drive-by celebration

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marie Sullivan, a resident of Marquette, celebrated her 90th birthday today.

News

Senator Gary Peters visits Marquette on day 3 of motorcycle tour

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
U.S. Senator, Gary Peters, made a stop on Lakeshore Blvd. this morning to discuss his reelection campaign and the new roundabout.

State

UIA: Unemployment benefits help bolster economy, $22B paid out

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 2.2 million potentially eligible claimants have applied for state and federal benefits.