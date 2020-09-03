Bay College reports 1 percent increase in enrollment

ESCANABA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Bay College enrollment for the Fall 2020 Semester shows a 3 percent increase in contact hours and a 1 percent increase in student head count despite the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Bay College is one of 28 community colleges reporting in Michigan and the only community college in the state of Michigan to see an increase in enrollment numbers.

As of September 2, Bay College has 1,782 students enrolled in 16,294 credit hours across varying certificate and degree programs.

Enrollment projections across the state predicted a decline for the Fall 2020 Semester due to the pandemic forcing many colleges and major universities to offer on-line only formats. That factor has been a major influence on Bay’s increase in Fall Semester enrollment. Students wanting the “college experience” are able to take courses from their local community college while staying safe at home.

Travis Blume, Vice President of Student Services, commented “We have made every effort to ensure that students have a safe return to learning on campus this semester. And should it be necessary to return to fully online instruction and learning, our staff and faculty are well prepared to continue to teach our students.”

While numerous classes are being offered solely in an online format, many classes, labs and clinics are being offered face-to-face along with a hybrid/flex format allowing for physical distancing among students and faculty, and built in delivery flexibility.

For more information on Bay College admissions, financial aid, or programs offered, please visit our website at www.baycollege.edu.

