Advertisement

Bay College enrollment increases

Despite the coronavirus outbreak
Bay College main campus in Escanaba.
Bay College main campus in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s fall semester began just over two weeks ago. The staff has worked hard to implement new mask wearing, social distancing and sanitary procedures.

“The practice before this was ‘make it to class no matter what’ and now it’s ‘don’t get us all sick, stay home,’” said Gabe Gaudino, a student at Bay College.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Bay College’s enrollment is up one percent in headcount, and three percent in contact hours taken, which means more full-time students enrolled.

“We’re really thrilled with how the start of campus has gone. We worked very, very hard over the spring, summer to get ready for fall,” said Dr. Laura Coleman, President of Bay College.

Since classes started on August 17, Bay College has only had three positive COVID-19 cases.

“Everybody is acting very responsibly. So that’s a really cool piece and one that we’re very, very happy with,” said Dr. Coleman.

Dr. Coleman says students and staff are quick to let the school know when they’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19

“Only thing that’s changed is kind of being mindful of who you’re around, how healthy they are,” said Gaudino.

This year, Bay College offered several different ways students could take classes and the campus has been readjusted to allow for social distancing.

“In the classes with the desks you have to be six feet apart. It’s kind of getting to the point where it’s almost impossible,” said Guadino.

Dr. Coleman says the students Bay College are the future of higher education and she’s proud of them for wearing their masks and socially distancing.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 27 Thursday

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show eight COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Sports

MHSAA council reinstates 2020 football season; Full fall competition schedule authorized

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
With the reinstatement of this fall’s season, football teams must cease all activity until Tuesday, Sept. 8, then practice two days in helmets and shoulder pads before adding full pads Sept. 10.

News

Rick Snyder: Family, friends encouraged former GOP governor to publicly announce support for Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The former Michigan governor is backing the Democratic nominee for president.

Latest News

News

Former Gov. Rick Snyder speaks with TV6's Andrew LaCombe Sept. 3, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Former Gov. Rick Snyder speaks with TV6's Andrew LaCombe Sept. 3, 2020

Back to School & Beyond

Baraga students have ‘soft-opening’ to school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The first week of school is a three-day week, and due to the holiday next week, there will only be four days.

News

Gov. Whitmer says gyms can reopen downstate, organized sports can resume but recommends against contact sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
TV6 has learned the high school football teams can resume practices on Tuesday, September 8.

News

Volunteers needed to build single track tails in Gladstone

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The trails are all designed for mountain biking.

News

Lower Menominee River removed from Great Lakes Areas of Concern clean-up list

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The river’s sediment was contaminated with arsenic and other related legacy contaminants include paint sludge, coal tar, heavy metal, petroleum and PCBs.

News

AuTrain woman dies after Friday crash in Alger County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Trooper investigation showed 80-year-old Patricia Walther was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus, when she pulled out in front of a 2018 Ford F-150 pick-up truck, driven by 52-year-old Robert Lindbeck of Munising.