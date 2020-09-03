Bay College enrollment increases

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College’s fall semester began just over two weeks ago. The staff has worked hard to implement new mask wearing, social distancing and sanitary procedures.

“The practice before this was ‘make it to class no matter what’ and now it’s ‘don’t get us all sick, stay home,’” said Gabe Gaudino, a student at Bay College.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Bay College’s enrollment is up one percent in headcount, and three percent in contact hours taken, which means more full-time students enrolled.

“We’re really thrilled with how the start of campus has gone. We worked very, very hard over the spring, summer to get ready for fall,” said Dr. Laura Coleman, President of Bay College.

Since classes started on August 17, Bay College has only had three positive COVID-19 cases.

“Everybody is acting very responsibly. So that’s a really cool piece and one that we’re very, very happy with,” said Dr. Coleman.

Dr. Coleman says students and staff are quick to let the school know when they’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19

“Only thing that’s changed is kind of being mindful of who you’re around, how healthy they are,” said Gaudino.

This year, Bay College offered several different ways students could take classes and the campus has been readjusted to allow for social distancing.

“In the classes with the desks you have to be six feet apart. It’s kind of getting to the point where it’s almost impossible,” said Guadino.

Dr. Coleman says the students Bay College are the future of higher education and she’s proud of them for wearing their masks and socially distancing.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.