Baraga students have ‘soft-opening’ to school year

The first week of school is a three-day week, and due to the holiday next week, there will only be four days.
Baraga students learn in the classroom, during the first week of school, with masks on.
Baraga students learn in the classroom, during the first week of school, with masks on.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) -Baraga Area School’s students have two shorter school weeks to begin the academic year; The school bell sounds, letting students know it’s time for class.

“We got off to a good start,” said the Baraga Area School principal, Tim Scott.

Scott says the first week of school is a three-day week, and due to the holiday next week, there will only be four days.

“This was a perfect way to start the year,” he added.

It’s a slow and steady beginning. For the first few days that Baraga students have walked through the front doors, the academic year looks promising.

The district serves around 340 students. Only 30 decided to opt into virtual learning. Scott says students have the first two weeks to decide.

“We want to give them options. By the end of next week well will be in our rhythm,” he said.

Sophomore Maija Rogers says she has been getting back into the swing of things.

“It feels really good to be back in school because I miss my friends,” said Rogers.

Her classmate, Makayla Smith says there are some differences to the day.

“It’s definitely a change seeing people wearing masks,” said the Baraga sophomore.

But Scott says the mask mandate will be re-looked at, by the school board in the future.

“Knock on wood we would love to get rid of these and get back to the new normal, whatever that normal is,” he said.

Until then, superintendent Richard Sarau says everyone has the same goal.

“We want to stay in school as long as we can, and stay in school face-to-face,” said Sarau.

The district hopes students and teachers can continue their learning on a daily basis.

