AuTrain woman dies after Friday crash in Alger County

Trooper investigation showed 80-year-old Patricia Walther was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus, when she pulled out in front of a 2018 Ford F-150 pick-up truck, driven by 52-year-old Robert Lindbeck of Munising.
Fatal crash graphic.
(WABI)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An AuTrain woman has died following a crash that happened Friday in Alger County.

The Michigan State Police Negaunee Post says troopers were called to a two-car crash at M-67 and Cold Springs Road in Rock River Township at 1:10 pm. Aug. 28.

Trooper investigation showed 80-year-old Patricia Walther was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus, when she pulled out in front of a 2018 Ford F-150 pick-up truck, driven by 52-year-old Robert Lindbeck of Munising.

Troopers say Alger County EMS took Walther to UP Health System Marquette, where she later died.

Lindbeck was uninjured in the crash, MSP says.

Troopers say alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Michigan State Police troopers were assisted by the Rock River Township Fire Department and Alger County EMS.

