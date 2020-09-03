A Cool, Brisk End to the Work Week
Plan on a less windy, somewhat warmer weekend
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Friday: Brisk northwest winds and cool, scattered showers, mainly eastern U.P. from Munising east
Highs: mainly 60s
Saturday: More sunshine, lighter winds…a chance of isolated showers
Highs: 60s to around 70
Sunday: Somewhat warmer, clouds and sun mixed, chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially western portions
Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s
A series of impulses will produce periods of rain Monday into Tuesday with a cooling trend into mid-week.
