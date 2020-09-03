Advertisement

A Cool, Brisk End to the Work Week

Plan on a less windy, somewhat warmer weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Friday: Brisk northwest winds and cool, scattered showers, mainly eastern U.P. from Munising east

Highs: mainly 60s

Saturday: More sunshine, lighter winds…a chance of isolated showers

Highs: 60s to around 70

Sunday: Somewhat warmer, clouds and sun mixed, chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially western portions

Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s

A series of impulses will produce periods of rain Monday into Tuesday with a cooling trend into mid-week.

