A Cool, Brisk End to the Work Week

Friday: Brisk northwest winds and cool, scattered showers, mainly eastern U.P. from Munising east

Highs: mainly 60s

Saturday: More sunshine, lighter winds…a chance of isolated showers

Highs: 60s to around 70

Sunday: Somewhat warmer, clouds and sun mixed, chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially western portions

Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s

A series of impulses will produce periods of rain Monday into Tuesday with a cooling trend into mid-week.

