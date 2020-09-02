UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 23 Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan coronavirus cases increased by 23 Wednesday.

Eight new cases were reported in Delta County, while Houghton County added five. Chippewa and Marquette counties each increased by three cases. Dickinson and Menominee counties each added two cases.

Sixteen new recoveries were added in Marquette County, six more were tallied in Menominee County, and two new recoveries were reported in Dickinson County. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, September 2, at 4:30 p.m., there are a total of 1,033 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 608 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show four COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, August 31. Data wasn’t updated on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, with none in the intensive care unit (ICU). UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 69,982 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.27 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 2.

Michigan reported 524 new cases Wednesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 103,710. Fourteen new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,509 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 76,151.

