Two people arrested on drug charges in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -On Tuesday, September 1st, detectives from the Michigan State Police and Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested two people on drug related charges in the City of Marquette with aid from the Michigan State Police and Marquette City Police Department.

Over the past few months detectives have been investigating a Wisconsin man for the distribution of crystal meth and fentanyl. Detectives obtained a federal arrest warrant for the man from Wisconsin.

The man was arrested in the City of Marquette along with another man from Marquette County.

The Wisconsin man was in possession of over 60 grams of suspected crystal meth and fentanyl at the time of his arrest and was also charged with resisting arrest. Both men were lodged in the Marquette County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing and no names or additional information is being released at this time.

