Superior Health Foundation hosting annual gala virtually

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Superior Health Foundation, along with its 2020 partners Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the Healthy Youth Coalition of Marinette & Menominee Counties, are gearing up for the Ninth Annual Superior Health Foundation Gala.

The event, scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, will be live virtual event from the Northern Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University.

The gala will feature more than 15 incredible silent auction prizes, mystery prize boxes, entertainment by the U.P.’s very own, Joshua Davis, messages from the two gala partners and opportunities for the viewing audience to win prizes.

“With COVID-19 and the worldwide pandemic, it became abundantly clear in early July that we would be unable to host a live event,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. “We will miss the hundreds of in-person attendees and the joy of hosting the event.

“Having said that, we are incredibly excited about the virtual event. We are working very closely with LaDolce Video and Audio Visual Services at Northern Michigan University to throw an exciting event that evening. Although the pandemic has certainly altered our plans, the many health needs in the Upper Peninsula have not changed. Thus, we’re thrilled to put on a virtual event.”

The virtual event will be available on SHFs website at superiorhealthfoundation.org. There, viewers will have an opportunity to purchase mystery gift boxes, bid on silent auction items and view the entire event.

The online silent auction and gift boxes will be available to bid on and purchase beginning at noon Saturday, Sept. 5. The silent auction and purchasing of gift boxes will end at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. Silent auction winners will be notified immediately following the auction, while gift box winners will be notified by email on either Monday, Sept. 14 or Tuesday, Sept. 15. SHF will mail the prizes to those living outside of Marquette County.

The partners will each receive $10,000 for their projects that evening.

SHF sent out gala “invitations” the last week of August.

“We’re asking friends and donors to support our efforts with a charitable gift,” LaJoie said. “Funds raised will address mental health needs in the Upper Peninsula. We’ve partnered with Michigan Made in Marquette to offer some nice prizes to those who give a gift. Give $50 and you’ll receive a beautiful Michigan Made wine glass with the SHF logo on the back. Give a gift of $75 and receive a $15 gift certificate to the store. Give a gift of $100, and you’ll receive both the wine glass and gift certificate.”

“The pandemic, ensuing lockdown and other unfortunate events during this crisis have contributed to increased mental health issues in the region. We’re committed to doing our part in helping address these issues.”

To bid on silent auction items, purchase gift boxes for $50 or give a charitable gift, please visit superiorhealthfoundation.org.

Those with questions are encouraged to either call the Superior Health Foundation at 906-225-6914 or email shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org.

