Strong Low-Pressure Passing North and Then East, Means a Windy Thursday

Thursday: Some showers, windy with partly to mostly cloudy skies

Highs: mainly 60s

Friday: Lighter winds, partly to mostly cloudy, some showers over the Copper Country and especially the northeastern U.P. from Munising eastward

Highs: near 60 into the 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

Highs: 60s to near 70

Sunday: Chance of scattered showers and warmer

Highs: around 70

Indications are that a frontal boundary will set up close to Upper Michigan early next week. That means an unsettled, rainy pattern with a cooling trend.

