Strong Low-Pressure Passing North and Then East, Means a Windy Thursday
The Wind will Blow in Cooler Air
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Thursday: Some showers, windy with partly to mostly cloudy skies
Highs: mainly 60s
Friday: Lighter winds, partly to mostly cloudy, some showers over the Copper Country and especially the northeastern U.P. from Munising eastward
Highs: near 60 into the 60s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant
Highs: 60s to near 70
Sunday: Chance of scattered showers and warmer
Highs: around 70
Indications are that a frontal boundary will set up close to Upper Michigan early next week. That means an unsettled, rainy pattern with a cooling trend.
