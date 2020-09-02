Senator Gary Peters visits Marquette on day 3 of motorcycle tour

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senator, Gary Peters, made a stop on Lakeshore Blvd. this morning to discuss his reelection campaign and the new roundabout.

“It’s great to see this project. This is a project that is mentioned to be a long time coming. I’m pleased that we were able to help and get several million dollars to move the project forward,” Peter’s said.

However, there was more on Peters’ agenda other than seeing the project in person.

“The other reason I wanted to be here and certainly meet with all these great community leaders is that we also have rising lake levels,” he said.

Peter says rising sea levels are threatening to property, land, and the public, and working towards keeping the water clean and levels low has been a continuous effort.

“I’ve always worked to expand the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative which allows us to engage in projects that keep the lakes clean, Peters’ said.

Peters said his goal to preserve the Great Lakes goes beyond making clean water easier to access.

“The thing that I continue to remind my colleagues in Washington D.C. is that the Great Lakes is an incredible resource, not just for the Great Lakes states, it’s a resource for the entire nation.”

And when Peters was asked about his opponent, Republican John James, Peters believes he’s the one who’s going to get the job done.

“I understand that my opponents going to throw out a lot of falsehoods, in fact, his ads have all been debunked as false by independent fact-checkers. What I focus on is getting the job done. I think Michiganders want folks who roll up their sleeves and get things done,” Peters said.

TV6 reached out to James about Peters and received a statement from campaign spokesperson, Abby Walls.

“Sen. Peters is all talk and no results. Peters has skipped work, ignored the risks and warning signs of a pandemic, and now Michiganders are left to suffer the consequences. From battlefield to business, Michigan deserves a leader who is used to being held accountable -- not a career politician who shows up in an election year, expecting full credit for a job not done.”

