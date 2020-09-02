Advertisement

Sadowski facing child porn charges in Alger County

A Munising man who is currently facing murder charges was arraigned on charges related to child pornography on Tuesday.
Jason Sadowski mugshot
Jason Sadowski mugshot
By Alex Clark
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising man currently facing open murder charges was arraigned on charges related to child pornography on Tuesday.

In Alger County District Court, 51-year-old Jason Sadowski is facing the following charges:

  • Four counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated
  • Two counts of child sexualLy abusive activity
  • Six counts of using a computer to commit a crime
  • Habitual offender-fourth notice

If convicted, Sadowski faces life in prison for these charges.

Sadowski is also facing open murder charges in Alger County Circuit Court for the alleged killing of his roommate, Timothy Mozader. Read more about that case here.

Sadowski was previously arrested for solicitation to commit murder, two counts of torture, two counts of unlawful imprisonment and two counts of assault by strangulation in 2013. He was convicted and sentenced to 40-80 years in prison for those. After an appeal, Sadowski was granted a retrial. At the retrial, he was acquitted of all charges. Minutes after that retrial, he was arrested again for violating federal law by possessing a firearm as a felon. In 2017, those federal charges were dropped.

TV6 and FOX UP will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

