Rollover crash backs up US-41 traffic in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A rollover crash has traffic backed up on US-41 in Ishpeming Wednesday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., rescue crews are on the scene by the Holiday Gas Station, which is near the US-41 and N. 2nd St. roundabout.

A witness says eastbound and westbound traffic on US-41 is very backed up and being rerouted.

No further details were available at the time of posting. This story will be updated as more information is released.

