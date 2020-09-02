Police execute search warrant on South Range home

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations and troopers from the Michigan State Police, executed a search warrant at a home on First Street in the village of South Range.

According to a press release sent out by UPSET early Wednesday afternoon, the investigation revealed the homeowner received a package in the mail containing 60 oxycontin pills. The homeowner was interviewed and released.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the release from UPSET.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.