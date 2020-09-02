Advertisement

Police execute search warrant on South Range home

Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations and troopers from the Michigan State Police, executed a search warrant at a home on First Street in the village of South Range.
Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(WIBW)
By Alex Clark
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations and troopers from the Michigan State Police, executed a search warrant at a home on First Street in the village of South Range.

According to a press release sent out by UPSET early Wednesday afternoon, the investigation revealed the homeowner received a package in the mail containing 60 oxycontin pills. The homeowner was interviewed and released.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the release from UPSET.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Press Release

Kiwanis Ski Club selling items from Pine Mountain Ski Jump

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The sale will be held Friday, September 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

News

Superior Health Foundation hosting annual gala virtually

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Live event on Sept. 12 will benefit three U.P. non-profits.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 23 Wednesday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, at least 608 recoveries were reported in Upper Michigan.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

News

New doctor at OSF St. Francis

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
He’s new to the area, but he isn’t a new area. Dr. Baldauf started his journey with OSF St. Francis five years ago.

Back to School & Beyond

L’Anse students learn outside and in the classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Class subjects like biology, and even language arts need a breath of fresh air; they’re getting it.

News

NMU releases enrollment numbers as of 10th day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The total traditional headcount for undergraduate and graduate students is 7,368, a decrease of 4.7 percent compared with last year, Northern says.

State

Huntington, Gov. Whitmer announce company’s $5B commitment to help boost Michigan economy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The bank’s Community Plan focuses on small-business support, social equity, economic inclusion and affordable housing.

News

West Iron County preschool begins academic year in new building

Updated: 3 hours ago
West Iron County preschool begins academic year in new building

Coronavirus

COVID-19 exposure site identified in Mackinac County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The LMAS District Health Department reports the Driftwood Restaurant in St. Ignace as a possible exposure site, on August 31, between Noon and 1:00 p.m.