Advertisement

Pleasant day before system brings windy conditions

Cooler air sets in through the weekend
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A late summer day is in the works with highs in the low 70s, sunshine and dry. Then, a strengthening system will bring rain and strong winds tomorrow. Wind gusts will be in excess of 40mph. This will lead to Gale Warnings on Lake Superior. There will be large waves, beach erosion and lakeshore flooding possible. Projected rainfall amounts are low for tomorrow trending below a quarter of an inch. Once the front clears the U.P. cooler air moves in behind it and light lake effect rain showers will trend into Friday.

Today: Sunny, dry and mild

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Thursday: Showers beginning on the west end during the morning and spreads east. Wind gusts will push around 40+mph

· Highs: Mid to upper 60s west, low 70s east

Friday: Partly cloudy with light rain showers

· Highs: Mainly mid-60s

Saturday: Partly sunny and cool

· Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and scattered showers

· Highs: 60s

Monday: Light rain showers/drizzle. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cool

· Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler

· Highs: Centered around 60°

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Winds will Crank Up Across Upper Michigan as an Early Fall Weather Pattern Sets Up

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for September 1, 2020

Forecast

Seasonal & quiet day

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
quiet few days before strong system thursday

Forecast

More Sunshine Expected Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for the evening of August 31, 2020.

Forecast

Another round of rain on the way

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Cold front brings rain

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:23 AM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Rain returns Monday.

Forecast

Fall-like final weekend of August

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
A few winks of sunshine are expected inland, well away from the Lake Superior shoreline both days.

Forecast

Storms move in later

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
wet end to the week

Forecast

Rain and storms redevelop Friday afternoon

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Yet another stronger system will keep considerable clouds, showers and breezy conditions Saturday

Forecast

A pleasant day on the way

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Sunny and drier in the UP Thursday, with a cooling trend on tap for the weekend.

Forecast

Less Humid Air Will Filter into Upper Michigan Thursday

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of August 26, 2020