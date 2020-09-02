Pleasant day before system brings windy conditions

A late summer day is in the works with highs in the low 70s, sunshine and dry. Then, a strengthening system will bring rain and strong winds tomorrow. Wind gusts will be in excess of 40mph. This will lead to Gale Warnings on Lake Superior. There will be large waves, beach erosion and lakeshore flooding possible. Projected rainfall amounts are low for tomorrow trending below a quarter of an inch. Once the front clears the U.P. cooler air moves in behind it and light lake effect rain showers will trend into Friday.

Today: Sunny, dry and mild

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Thursday: Showers beginning on the west end during the morning and spreads east. Wind gusts will push around 40+mph

· Highs: Mid to upper 60s west, low 70s east

Friday: Partly cloudy with light rain showers

· Highs: Mainly mid-60s

Saturday: Partly sunny and cool

· Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and scattered showers

· Highs: 60s

Monday: Light rain showers/drizzle. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cool

· Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cooler

· Highs: Centered around 60°

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.