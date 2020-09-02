Advertisement

NMU releases enrollment numbers as of 10th day

The total traditional headcount for undergraduate and graduate students is 7,368, a decrease of 4.7 percent compared with last year, Northern says.
A Northern Michigan University Photo showing students in a classroom on campus during the first two weeks of the Fall 2020 semester.
A Northern Michigan University Photo showing students in a classroom on campus during the first two weeks of the Fall 2020 semester.(NMU)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s 10th day enrollment report shows continued positive strides related to retention, as well as enrollment in graduate and online Global Campus programs, the university says.

NMU has also increased the total population served through its many learning options and its Educational Access Network.

Graduate enrollment is up 6.4 percent overall, to 634. Global Campus headcounts have increased 16.8 percent, to 611. The total traditional headcount for undergraduate and graduate students is 7,368, a decrease of 4.7 percent compared with last year, Northern says.

“The uncertainty with COVID-19 made it really difficult to get a sense for what students were planning to do for this fall; many made last-minute decisions,” said Jason Nicholas, director of Institutional Research and Analysis. “Early in the cycle, we saw indications that the numbers could potentially decrease more than they have. As the summer progressed, they improved a bit—not to the level of last year, but better than earlier projections. “We’ll probably spend the rest of the semester trying to understand the full effects of COVID-19 on our university statistics. It’s hard to get a sense of what changes are based on demographic impacts versus student decision-making.”

Nicholas said the coronavirus significantly impacted Northern’s ability to deliver community learning programs, but those losses were more than offset by gains in Educational Access Network subscribers. The EAN delivers high-speed internet to K-16 and tribal partners, as well as lifelong learners throughout the Upper Peninsula. It serves 6,868 people, a 48 percent increase over last year.

When the EAN number is combined with the traditional headcount and community learning program participants, NMU serves a total of 16,086 people across its many educational offerings.

NMU’s 10th day enrollment report was released earlier than usual. The start of fall classes was moved up by a week so the holiday break can begin just before Thanksgiving.

NMU Press Release and Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Huntington, Gov. Whitmer announce company’s $5B commitment to help boost Michigan ecomomy

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The bank’s Community Plan focuses on small-business support, social equity, economic inclusion and affordable housing.

News

West Iron County preschool begins academic year in new building

Updated: 41 minutes ago
West Iron County preschool begins academic year in new building

Coronavirus

COVID-19 exposure site identified in Mackinac County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The LMAS District Health Department reports the Driftwood Restaurant in St. Ignace as a possible exposure site, on August 31, between Noon and 1:00 p.m.

News

Marquette YMCA rolls with COVID-19’s punches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with the Marquette YMCA's Marketing Director Grace Brindle about how the YMCA has fared so far during COVID-19, as well as a talk with the YMCA'S Personal Training Director Brett Conklin regarding the potential come-back of the gym's Personal Training program.

Latest News

News

Marquette YMCA COVID Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A discussion with the Marquette YMCA's Marketing Director Grace Brindle about how the YMCA has fared so far during COVID-19, as well as a talk with the YMCA'S Personal Training Director Brett Conklin regarding the potential come-back of the gym's Personal Training program.

News

Man arrested in Wisconsin following stabbing in Ironwood Tuesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
No names have been released at this time, and the condition of the victim is unknown.

News

Sadowski facing child porn charges in Alger County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
A Munising man who is currently facing murder charges is now also facing charges related to child pornography.

News

Crystal Falls mom opts for virtual learning for her son

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Crystal Falls mom and son work together to make virtual learning an option

News

’Live for Tomorrow’ virtual suicide prevention event planned in Houghton, Keweenaw counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The two-week suicide prevention walk begins Sept. 15.

VOD Recordings

’Live for Tomorrow’ virtual suicide prevention event planned in Houghton, Keweenaw counties

Updated: 6 hours ago
’Live for Tomorrow’ virtual suicide prevention event planned in Houghton, Keweenaw counties