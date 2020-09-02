Advertisement

New doctor at OSF St. Francis

Walter Baldauf specializes in Internal Medicine and Pediatric Medicine
OSF HealthCare sign.
(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba has a new Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Physician.

Before becoming a doctor, Walter Baldauf studied insects.

“Before Medical School I trained as an entomologist, so I worked a lot with insects,” said Walter Baldauf, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Physician at OSF St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Baldauf and his family moved from Indiana to the Upper Peninsula to enjoy a different lifestyle.

“We wanted to be somewhere where we had access to water, access to hiking, camping and a smaller community,” said Dr. Baldauf.

He’s new to the area, but he isn’t a new area. Dr. Baldauf started his journey with OSF St. Francis five years ago.

With coronavirus’s lingering effects, Dr. Baldauf encourages parents to talk to their children about the situation.

“Be positive in regard to wearing the mask and social distancing and really encouraging our kids that they’re doing a big part to keep themselves and other people safe from COVID-19,” said Dr. Baldauf.

And he reminds us to stay informed.

“It’s okay to be scared in these times as they are definitely uncertain. I would encourage parents to go to the CDC website and read all the material there about going back to school,” said Dr. Baldauf.

If you do need to bring your child to the doctor, OSF St. Francis is taking measures to keep routine visits safe.

“OSF is requiring everyone coming into the building to wear a mask. All the physicians are wearing masks and the nursing staff also. They are having them social distance in the waiting room too,” said Dr. Baldauf.

Click here for the CDC’s website on preparing your child for back to school.

To learn more about Dr. Baldauf, click here.

