MSU Extension holds free online training session for food pantry workers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State University Extension held an online training session for food pantries. The free training was for volunteers and staff working in food pantries or food banks.

The session covered hand-washing, personal hygiene, cleaning and sanitation, food storage and legal issues. One of the educators from the training says she hopes the volunteers and staff realize how important their role is in food safety.

“I hope that they are able to take away that they are serving one of the three most susceptible groups to food-borne illness and they need to understand that it’s their job to provide safe food,” said Dr. Christine Venema, Food Safety Instructor for the MSU Extension.

Another online session is scheduled for September 22 from 9 a.m. to noon and again, the training sessions are free.

