Marquette YMCA rolls with COVID-19’s punches

The local gym is starting up a personal training program, as well as tentatively opening up its facilities for children’s programs again.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette YMCA hasn’t had an easy few months, but they’ve been working to ensure clean facilities and fresh fall programs.

In order to keep patrons safe and healthy, the YMCA is requiring masks indoors and social distancing during exercises. Patrons are encouraged to wear their masks in-between set/machine changes, and some equipment has been relocated to other rooms, or stored away altogether, in order increase the efficiency of social distancing.

While attendance has been down over the summer, Grace Brindle, the YMCA’s Marketing Director, says, “We’re beginning to see regulars trickle back in.” Brindle also mentioned that the facility is tentatively moving forward to bring back its childcare programs, which should be available September 21.

Among the programs that have been revived since COVID hit is the Personal Training program, headed by Personal Training Director Brett Conklin. Conklin as been a personal trainer for almost fifteen years, and previously owned a gym in Marquette’s downtown before transitioning to the YMCA’s staff.

Regarding the program, Conklin says that, despite the group dynamic of the personal training sessions, “Everything can be individualized, just like in the personal training sessions.”

The link to the scheduling page for Brett’s training sessions can be found here.

