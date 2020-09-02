Advertisement

Marquette woman celebrates 90th birthday with drive-by celebration

Marie Sullivan, a resident of Marquette, celebrated her 90th birthday today.
Cars drive by Sullivan's home
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marie Sullivan, a resident of Marquette, celebrated her 90th birthday today.

Firefighters and friends of Sullivan gathered at Tadych’s Econofoods to decorate cars and get in line for a drive by celebration.

Friend of Sullivan, Patty Pemble, said the parade was a way they could honor her and give back to Sullivan.

The parade was put on by members of Saint Michael Catholic Church and was a surprise to Sullivan.

“I’m overwhelmed with all the friendship and I’m just really happy to be 90 and up on my toes,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said she loved seeing everyone who came out to celebrate her birthday and that’s what life is all about – friends and people.

