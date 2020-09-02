Marquette County Board pre-approves contract for KI Sawyer hangar expansion

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board Tuesday pre-approved a construction agreement for the hangar 665 expansion project at K.I. Sawyer International Airport. The winning bid was from Green Bay based-Howard Immel Inc. for just under $8 million.

The pre-approval is contingent on an FAA grant that would cover $3.4 million of that and the county can stop construction at any point per the contract. The upgrades to hangar 665 will also allow larger planes to be brought into the airport to be serviced. A second grant would also be sought to cover the remaining cost.

“We do not anticipate that the FAA would not be awarding us this second grant that would cover the remaining contract amount but again, there is always the risk and we wouldn’t know, we won’t be sure until they submit the papers for signature,” said Airport Manager, Duane DuRay.

Work isn’t set to begin on the expansion project until May, 2121. Shortly after that it’s anticipated Marquette County would likely know if the FAA has awarded the second grant.

