Man arrested in Wisconsin following stabbing in Ironwood Tuesday night

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - An arrest was made in Iron County, Wisconsin, following a stabbing in the city of Ironwood Tuesday night.

According to the Ironwood Public Safety Department, at 11:00 p.m. Sept. 1, officers responded to an assault at 424 Cloverland Drive, near the Crestview Motel. The report said a man was on the ground bleeding heavily.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the man had been stabbed several times. Beacon Ambulance transported him to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital for treatment of his wounds.

The IPSD says witnesses told officers the suspect left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

IPSD released information to local police agencies about the suspect’s vehicle, which was eventually stopped by Wisconsin State Patrol officer in Iron County, Wis. The suspect is in the Iron County Jail awaiting extradition back to Michigan to face several charges.

The investigation is ongoing by the Ironwood Public Safety Department and the Gogebic County Prosecutor’s Office.

No names have been released at this time, and the condition of the victim is unknown.

