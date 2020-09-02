Advertisement

Man arrested in Wisconsin following stabbing in Ironwood Tuesday night

No names have been released at this time, and the condition of the victim is unknown.
Image of police lights.
Image of police lights.(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - An arrest was made in Iron County, Wisconsin, following a stabbing in the city of Ironwood Tuesday night.

According to the Ironwood Public Safety Department, at 11:00 p.m. Sept. 1, officers responded to an assault at 424 Cloverland Drive, near the Crestview Motel. The report said a man was on the ground bleeding heavily.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the man had been stabbed several times. Beacon Ambulance transported him to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital for treatment of his wounds.

The IPSD says witnesses told officers the suspect left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

IPSD released information to local police agencies about the suspect’s vehicle, which was eventually stopped by Wisconsin State Patrol officer in Iron County, Wis. The suspect is in the Iron County Jail awaiting extradition back to Michigan to face several charges.

The investigation is ongoing by the Ironwood Public Safety Department and the Gogebic County Prosecutor’s Office.

No names have been released at this time, and the condition of the victim is unknown.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 exposure site identified in Mackinac County

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The LMAS District Health Department reports the Driftwood Restaurant in St. Ignace as a possible exposure site, on August 31, between Noon and 1:00 p.m.

News

Marquette YMCA rolls with COVID-19’s punches

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with the Marquette YMCA's Marketing Director Grace Brindle about how the YMCA has fared so far during COVID-19, as well as a talk with the YMCA'S Personal Training Director Brett Conklin regarding the potential come-back of the gym's Personal Training program.

News

Marquette YMCA COVID Update

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
A discussion with the Marquette YMCA's Marketing Director Grace Brindle about how the YMCA has fared so far during COVID-19, as well as a talk with the YMCA'S Personal Training Director Brett Conklin regarding the potential come-back of the gym's Personal Training program.

News

Sadowski facing child porn charges in Alger County

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
A Munising man who is currently facing murder charges is now also facing charges related to child pornography.

Latest News

News

Crystal Falls mom opts for virtual learning for her son

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Crystal Falls mom and son work together to make virtual learning an option

News

’Live for Tomorrow’ virtual suicide prevention event planned in Houghton, Keweenaw counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The two-week suicide prevention walk begins Sept. 15.

VOD Recordings

’Live for Tomorrow’ virtual suicide prevention event planned in Houghton, Keweenaw counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
’Live for Tomorrow’ virtual suicide prevention event planned in Houghton, Keweenaw counties

News

Gladstone’s 9th Street project to move to Delta Ave. intersection

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
The City of Gladstone says all businesses will be open.

News

Rollover crash backs up US-41 traffic in Ishpeming

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
As of 7:30 a.m., rescue crews are on the scene by the Holiday Gas Station.

VOD Recordings

Negaunee mom prepares to send two sons back to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
The decision head back to school for face to face instruction