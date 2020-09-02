Advertisement

’Live for Tomorrow’ virtual suicide prevention event planned in Houghton, Keweenaw counties

The two-week suicide prevention walk begins Sept. 15.
By Andrew LaCombe
Sep. 2, 2020
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and Houghton/Keweenaw Communities That Care coalition is holding its fourth annual suicide prevention walk.

This year, due to COVID-19, it will be a two-week long virtual event and fundraiser. The goal is to bring awareness to suicide risk factors and options for help and support, with a theme of “Live for Tomorrow.”

“One of the top risk factors that kids in our community are dealing with is depressive symptoms,” said Hannah Butkovich, Houghton/Keweenaw CTC Coordinator, in a press release. “The funds we raise will stay local to keep addressing depression, suicide, and the stigma around speaking up about those things.”

Live for Tomorrow will run Sept. 15-29. T-shirts are available for $15 for participants, or $25 if you’d like to donate without participating. To take part in the event, snap a picture or video of yourself wearing your Live for Tomorrow shirt on your walk/run, and post it to your Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #HKCTC. To participate without social media, email your photo/video to HoughtonKeweenawCTC@gmail.com. Don’t forget to log your mileage -- the person with the most miles for the two weeks will win a $50 gift card of his/her choice! You can register for the walk at www.HoughtonKeweenawCTC.com/spw2020.

Houghton/Keweenaw CTC is funded by NorthCare Network (www.northcarenetwork.org), with additional funds provided by Portage Health Foundation(www.phfgive.org). Coordinated by Dial Help -- if you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts, Dial Help’s crisis line is available 24/7 by phone (906-482-9077), text (35NEEDS or 906-356-3337), or online (www.dialhelp.org). Houghton/Keweenaw CTC is part of UP Coalition Network, the umbrella organization of all 14 CTC coalitions serving the Upper Peninsula (www.UPCNetwork.org). If you want to bring your skills to the CTC table, contact Hannah at 906-231-0734 or HoughtonKeweenawCTC@gmail.com.

