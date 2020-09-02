L’Anse students learn outside and in the classroom

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - L’Anse classrooms are full of students beginning the academic year, some even using the outdoor space of Upper Michigan to their advantage.

“All of teachers are considering how to take their classes outside,” said the L’Anse Area School’s superintendent, Susan Tollefson.

Tollefson says teachers are adapting their curriculum to match the environment and the subject.

“Physical education classes and some of the elementary specials, where they are coming out of the classroom for a while, will be getting outside,” she said.

Class subjects like biology, and even language arts need a breath of fresh air; they’re getting it. Each grade and class has a different time slot where they can head outdoors. They also have their own area.

While some students get to take their paper pencils, and learning materials outdoors, other students get to take their masks off while they’re on recess and let loose.

This allows students like L’Anse third grader Landon Marczak, to get in some physical activity.

“It gets you good exercise,” he said.

Even in the classroom, student’s like L’Anse junior Dysean Allen, says they can see a difference.

“It’s more spaced out you can tell there’s empty desks between you, masks on,” said Allen.

While there may been less movement around the school building during the day, senior Daymin Curto says he is relieved to be in a school setting.

“It’s kind of good to get back into the motion of things and try getting used to normal again,” said Curto.

Students will learn as they go, hopefully getting closer to a different normal.

