Kiwanis Ski Club selling items from Pine Mountain Ski Jump

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - The Kiwanis Ski Club in Iron Mountain will be hosting another opportunity for ski jumping loyalists to purchase a piece of the old Pine Mountain Ski Jump scaffold.

The sale will be held Friday, September 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Plain boards will start at $25 per lineal foot. Premium pricing will apply to pieces of scaffold that names have been etched in over the years as well as those that feature pictures drawn on them.

Other unique items include benches, tower stair sections, and frames made from tower wood that feature photographs of the tower from the 1940s as well as photographs of Clemen Aigner’s record setting jump last year, which will be the last hill record set on the old tower.

The sale will be held at the Popple Palace, the large grey exposition building at the entrance to the ski jump parking lot. Receipts will be available for your donation and you will receive a Certificate of Authenticity.

Your purchase (donation) is tax deductible and all funds will go directly towards paying off the loan for the renovation of the ski jump. Cash or local checks only please.

