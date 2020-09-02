Governor Whitmer holds Coronavirus press conference in Lansing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave an update on the state’s condition regarding COVID-19 earlier today. She assured the public how crucial it is to mask up until a vaccine is produced and distributed.

“It’s going to be absolutely essential that we all continue to mask up,” Whitmer said. “It is singularly the best tool to have to fight COVID-19.”

As the state approaches 104,000 total Coronavirus cases, the governor insists that she and the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force will continue to follow the science.

“We are working around the clock, and we have been throughout the [pandemic’s] duration,” she continued, “to ensure that every determination was made with the best expertise, the best protocols, and following the best science. That is what we have continued to do, and that is how we will continue to operate.”

Also at the conference was Huntington Bank’s Chair of Michigan, Sandy Pierce, who announced a plan to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic get back on track.

“We are excited to announce Huntington Bank’s five-billion-dollar commitment,” Pierce said, “to help boost economic opportunity for people and businesses throughout our great state.”

Pierce also stated how important it is for small business owners to get the proper economic relief needed to keep their businesses afloat.

“We want to help bring business owners the relief, the recovery, and the growth they are seeking as the cornerstones of America’s economy,” she stated.

Whitmer also expressed how much she respects the business owners who are anxiously waiting to reopen.

