Advertisement

Governor Whitmer holds Coronavirus press conference in Lansing

Small businesses given economic relief courtesy of Huntington Bank.
Gretchen Whitmer.
Gretchen Whitmer.(source: WJRT)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave an update on the state’s condition regarding COVID-19 earlier today. She assured the public how crucial it is to mask up until a vaccine is produced and distributed.

“It’s going to be absolutely essential that we all continue to mask up,” Whitmer said. “It is singularly the best tool to have to fight COVID-19.”

As the state approaches 104,000 total Coronavirus cases, the governor insists that she and the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force will continue to follow the science.

“We are working around the clock, and we have been throughout the [pandemic’s] duration,” she continued, “to ensure that every determination was made with the best expertise, the best protocols, and following the best science. That is what we have continued to do, and that is how we will continue to operate.”

Also at the conference was Huntington Bank’s Chair of Michigan, Sandy Pierce, who announced a plan to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic get back on track.

“We are excited to announce Huntington Bank’s five-billion-dollar commitment,” Pierce said, “to help boost economic opportunity for people and businesses throughout our great state.”

Pierce also stated how important it is for small business owners to get the proper economic relief needed to keep their businesses afloat.

“We want to help bring business owners the relief, the recovery, and the growth they are seeking as the cornerstones of America’s economy,” she stated.

Whitmer also expressed how much she respects the business owners who are anxiously waiting to reopen.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Opening UP

Marquette woman celebrates 90th birthday with drive-by celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Marie Sullivan, a resident of Marquette, celebrated her 90th birthday today.

News

Senator Gary Peters visits Marquette on day 3 of motorcycle tour

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
U.S. Senator, Gary Peters, made a stop on Lakeshore Blvd. this morning to discuss his reelection campaign and the new roundabout.

State

UIA: Unemployment benefits help bolster economy, $22B paid out

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 2.2 million potentially eligible claimants have applied for state and federal benefits.

Press Release

Kiwanis Ski Club selling items from Pine Mountain Ski Jump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The sale will be held Friday, September 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Latest News

News

Superior Health Foundation hosting annual gala virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Live event on Sept. 12 will benefit three U.P. non-profits.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 25 Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, at least 608 recoveries were reported in Upper Michigan.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Police execute search warrant on South Range home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations and troopers from the Michigan State Police, executed a search warrant at a home on First Street in the village of South Range.

News

New doctor at OSF St. Francis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
He’s new to the area, but he isn’t a new area. Dr. Baldauf started his journey with OSF St. Francis five years ago.

Back to School & Beyond

L’Anse students learn outside and in the classroom

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Class subjects like biology, and even language arts need a breath of fresh air; they’re getting it.