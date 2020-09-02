Gladstone’s 9th Street project to move to Delta Ave. intersection

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Oberstar Construction, the contractor for the 9th Street Project, will be moving construction to the intersection of 9th Street and Delta Avenue Wednesday.

The City of Gladstone says all businesses will be open, however the Delta Avenue/9th Street intersection will be closed to through traffic.

Payne and Dolan, the paving Contractor for the 9th Street Project, will be paving Thursday morning. Paving will be on 9th Street, Superior Avenue and the connecting streets and alleyways.

The City of Gladstone asks drivers to follow the posted detours and be prepared to stop for construction workers.

