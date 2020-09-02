Crystal Falls mom opts for virtual learning for her son

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - “I have the ability to keep him home, so that’s one less kiddo they have to do distancing with, his own desk, providing masks for him, one less kid they have to worry about,” said Crystal Falls mom Emily Hendricks. “Because I have the ability to keep him home.”

Emily Hendricks runs a daycare from her home and so for her, it just made sense to utilize the online option through the Forest Park School District. Her son Owen is in 3rd grade. He’s a week into classes and so far, all feels routine. He gets up, checks his email, logs into Seesaw, the school’s online platform for learning and he gets to work. Per the agreement with the school Owen has to check in everyday, he also attends a Zoom lesson with a teacher once or twice a week.

When asked about whether she was worried about Owen missing the social aspect of school, Emily said he was kind of bummed about not getting a locker this year, but he gets to see his friends often.

“He’s a pretty social kid and I have the daycare here so there’s people in and out all day every day and his friends, we still get together on the weekend,” said Hendricks.

And there’s always Skype and FaceTime, which Hendricks say they utilize to keep in touch with friends when they’re not together.

For now this is a semester by semester arrangement, giving her and her son the flexibility to adapt.

“It’s just a different world right now,” said Hendricks. “And he’s trying to figure it and we’re trying to figure it out. He’s doing really well with just kind of going with the flow. We’re trying to figure this out, he and I together.”

Hendricks says the Forest Park School District has been great to work with and she’s been pleasantly surprised at how well the transition has been going.

“I thought it was going to be a little more anxiety, a little more, am I doing this right? Am I doing this okay? He’s going to be fine, he’s 3rd grade, he’s smart, it’s going to be a great year.”

