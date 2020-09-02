Advertisement

COVID-19 exposure site identified in Mackinac County

The LMAS District Health Department reports the Driftwood Motel Restaurant & Sports Bar in St. Ignace as a possible exposure site, on August 31, between Noon and 1:00 p.m.
LMAS District Health Department logo on blurred coronavirus image.
LMAS District Health Department logo on blurred coronavirus image.(LMAS/MGN/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - A possible COVID-19 exposure site in Mackinac County has been identified.

Through case investigation, LMAS District Health Department was notified that a Mackinac County restaurant had a possible exposure to COVID-19.

The health department reminds readers that this release is not a reflection on the business in any way, only that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited this location.

Exposure for COVID-19 is most likely when someone has at least 15 minutes in close contact with an infected individual (with or without symptoms), the health department says. The 15 minutes of exposure does not have to be all at once, but can be cumulative.

If you were present at the Driftwood Restaurant in St. Ignace during the date and time noted below, the health department asks that you please monitor for symptoms and contact the LMAS District Health Department at 906-643-1100 or 1-800-562-4832 if you have any questions or concerns.

The possible site location, date and times are listed below:

  • The Driftwood Motel Restaurant & Sports Bar, located at 590 N. State St. St. Ignace, MI 49781 on August 31, 2020, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities and it is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings in public indoor locations and outdoors in crowded locations, wash your hands, maintain at least six feet of distance from those not in your household, and stay home if you don’t feel well. These are small things we can all do to take care of each other, LMAS says.

For additional information on COVID-19 or the LMAS District Health Department, please visit LMASDHD.org.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Press Release from the LMAS District Health Department, edited for clarity and attribution.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Steroids confirmed to help severely ill coronavirus patients

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An analysis of pooled results from seven studies, led by the World Health Organization and published Wednesday by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that steroids reduced the risk of death in the first month by about one-third compared to placebo treatment or usual care alone in these seriously ill patients who needed extra oxygen.

Political News

Biden focuses on schools and pandemic, then to visit Kenosha

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Political News

Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting heat over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over coronavirus.

National

Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1.

Latest News

Coronavirus

White House adviser pushed 'herd immunity' COVID response

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
One of President Donald Trump's top medical advisers denied urging him to embrace the controversial "herd immunity" strategy to combat the pandemic, although he had publicly advocated for it earlier in the year.

Coronavirus

Apple, Google build virus-tracing tech directly into phones

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The tech giants on Tuesday launched the second phase of their “exposure notification” system, which is designed to automatically alert people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

US says it won’t join global effort to find COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
White House spokesman Judd Deere says the U.S. will continue engaging with its global partners to defeat the virus.

Coronavirus

Large antibody study offers hope for virus vaccine efforts

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases almost even out Tuesday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Twelve new recoveries were reported Tuesday. No new deaths were reported.