COVID-19 exposure site identified in Mackinac County

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - A possible COVID-19 exposure site in Mackinac County has been identified.

Through case investigation, LMAS District Health Department was notified that a Mackinac County restaurant had a possible exposure to COVID-19.

The health department reminds readers that this release is not a reflection on the business in any way, only that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited this location.

Exposure for COVID-19 is most likely when someone has at least 15 minutes in close contact with an infected individual (with or without symptoms), the health department says. The 15 minutes of exposure does not have to be all at once, but can be cumulative.

If you were present at the Driftwood Restaurant in St. Ignace during the date and time noted below, the health department asks that you please monitor for symptoms and contact the LMAS District Health Department at 906-643-1100 or 1-800-562-4832 if you have any questions or concerns.

The possible site location, date and times are listed below:

The Driftwood Motel Restaurant & Sports Bar, located at 590 N. State St. St. Ignace, MI 49781 on August 31, 2020, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

LMAS District Health Department reminds everyone that COVID-19 is present in our communities and it is vital that you continue to wear cloth face coverings in public indoor locations and outdoors in crowded locations, wash your hands, maintain at least six feet of distance from those not in your household, and stay home if you don’t feel well. These are small things we can all do to take care of each other, LMAS says.

For additional information on COVID-19 or the LMAS District Health Department, please visit LMASDHD.org.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Press Release from the LMAS District Health Department, edited for clarity and attribution.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.