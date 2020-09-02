Advertisement

Calif. lawmaker apologizes after denying new mom vote by proxy

Assembly speaker Anthony Rendon tweeted out his full apology to assemblywoman Buffy Wicks after Wicks posted pictures and video of herself at the state capitol with her newborn daughter.
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - A California state lawmaker is apologizing after he forced another lawmaker on maternity leave to cast her vote in person.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon tweeted out his full apology to Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks after she posted pictures and video of herself at the state capitol with her newborn daughter.

She asked if she could vote by proxy because of COVID-19 concerns but the state democratic party’s leadership denied her request.

“My intention was never to be inconsiderate toward her... Her role as a legislator or her role as a mother,” Rendon said in his post.

He went on to say in a statement that he failed to account her unique needs, but he is committed to doing better.

