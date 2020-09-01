Winds will Crank Up Across Upper Michigan as an Early Fall Weather Pattern Sets Up
Temperatures will Cool Below Average Starting Thursday
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: Breezy, sunny or becoming mostly sunny
Highs: around 70 into the 70s
Thursday: Good chance of scattered showers, windy and cooler
Highs: mainly 60s
Friday: Lighter winds, cloudy to partly cloudy, chance of morning showers eastern U.P.
Highs: 60s
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds
Highs: 60s to near 70
The next front will sweep through Upper Michigan Sunday accompanied by some showers. Behind the front, windy and cooler weather is expected to begin the new work week.
