Winds will Crank Up Across Upper Michigan as an Early Fall Weather Pattern Sets Up

Temperatures will Cool Below Average Starting Thursday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: Breezy, sunny or becoming mostly sunny

Highs: around 70 into the 70s

Thursday: Good chance of scattered showers, windy and cooler

Highs: mainly 60s

Friday: Lighter winds, cloudy to partly cloudy, chance of morning showers eastern U.P.

Highs: 60s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds

Highs: 60s to near 70

The next front will sweep through Upper Michigan Sunday accompanied by some showers.  Behind the front, windy and cooler weather is expected to begin the new work week.

