West Iron County preschool begins academic year in new building

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -The first day of September means the first day of school for West Iron County preschool. Wykon classrooms are livelier and cleaner than they were 6 months ago.

“We have put an exponential amount of money in creating the safest possible environment that we can right now,” said the West Iron County preschool teacher, Denise Maloney.

Maloney says each student has their own spot at a table, as well as on the carpet. New no-touch sinks have also been installed.

What has stayed the same, “children are excited to learn, and teachers are excited to teach, and we are back where we belong,” said Maloney.

Over 50 students will come to this class each week, with half in the morning four days a week, and the other half in the afternoon. Everything is sanitized before a new group arrives. Students are only required to wear masks in common areas, like the halls and bathrooms.

This year the West Iron County preschoolers are learning in a new location. It’s a building located right off U.S.-2 and offers more space for the little learners. The district has owned the Bates Township School for many years. To allow social distancing for students, a room was renovated.

For Maloney, this classroom brings back memories.

“I’m back in the exact same room I was in 20 years ago,” she said.

One of those students, Drake Holm, is following after his parent’s footsteps,who also were taught by Maloney at Bates.

“I love school a lot,” said Holm.

The students are getting the curriculum they need at a young age, added Maloney.

“We marched into this school, and we hit the ground running, it’s almost like we never left,” she said.

The staff continues to do their best with this academic year.

