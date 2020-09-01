Valley Med Flight becomes Guardian Flight

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. (Press Release/WLUC) - Tuesday, Valley Med Flight, a leading provider of air medical services in the upper Midwest, announced it will now operate under a new name: Guardian Flight.

The title matches that of Valley Med Flight’s parent company, Guardian Flight, and is a more substantial reflection of the organization’s operations, service, and expertise.

“We are excited to announce our rebranding efforts for all nine Valley Med Flight bases in Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota and Michigan,” said Vicky Spediacci, Air Chief Operating Officer for Global Medical Response. “Valley Med Flight has been a valued brand since 2011, but this transition will unify our teams and operations under the Guardian Flight name and allow us to continue our mission of saving lives and caring for the communities we serve, but as one.”

Teams from Valley Med Flight’s nine bases will transition to Guardian Flight on September 1.

Robert Miller, Regional Director for Guardian Flight, said, “We look forward to continuing to provide highquality care and service to our communities under our new name - Guardian Flight.”

The nine air medical bases are staffed by flight crews consisting of highly trained and experienced pilots, clinicians, and aviation maintenance technicians. The fleet is comprised of Pilatus PC-12 airplanes and Airbus AS350B3e helicopters, which are medically configured with the latest avionics and safety features. Each aircraft can transport one patient at a time, two medical crew members, and one pilot.

Guardian Flight operates throughout the western United States with air medical bases located in 15 states. It is accredited by the National Accreditation Alliance Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA). NAAMTA accreditation is a standard-bearer for the medical transport industry. It offers procedures that include guidelines for developing a system focused on transport safety, patient care, quality management, and continuous improvement.

Guardian Flight is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network (AMCN), the nation’s largest air medical transport membership program with more than 320 air medical locations across 38 states. Members flown for a life- or limb-threatening injury or illness by an AMCN participating provider have no out-of-pocket costs for the flight. Whatever the member’s insurance – or third-party insurance – pays is considered payment in full. Annual memberships start at $65.

To find out if membership is available in your state, visit airmedcarenetwork.com.

About Guardian Flight: Guardian Flight is a leading provider of air medical services, transporting patients in remote and rural settings to large hospitals in metropolitan areas. We use the most advanced equipment, quality aircraft, and most importantly, trained and experienced staff to accomplish our mission of saving lives and caring for the communities we serve. For more information about Guardian Flight, visit www.guardianflight.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Guardian Flight is part of the Global Medical Response family of companies. Global Medical Response, Inc. is the industry-leading air, ground, specialty and residential fire services, and managed medical transportation organization. With more than 38,000 employees, GMR delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world. For more information, visit www.globalmedicalresponse.com.

Press Release and Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.