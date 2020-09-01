Advertisement

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases almost even out Tuesday

Two recoveries were added in Dickinson County Tuesday and one was added in Chippewa County. No new deaths were reported.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Though four new coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday in Upper Michigan, confirmed case counts only increased by one.

Two new cases were reported in Marquette County, while Chippewa and Delta counties each added one case. But, with updated, more specific reporting of confirmed and probable cases from the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department, two cases were removed from Iron County and one was removed from Dickinson County.

With those updates, as of Tuesday, September 1, at 4:00 p.m., there are a total of 1,010 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 575 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show four COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, August 31. Data wasn’t updated on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, with none in the intensive care unit (ICU). UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 69,407 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.27 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 1.

Michigan reported 718 new cases Tuesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 103,186. Fifteen new deaths were reported statewide, with eight from vital records review, which means 6,495 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 76,151.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

