UP fire departments receive funding for breathing apparatuses

Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters today announced $677,738 for the Village of Baraga Fire Department to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatuses.
(WLUC)
By Alex Clark
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters today announced $677,738 for the Village of Baraga Fire Department to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatuses. This grant comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program. The village of Baraga Fire Department will distribute these funds to eight other fire departments, allowing nine total fire departments to purchase self-contained breathing apparatus.

“Our firefighters in Baraga put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Senator Stabenow. “These new resources will give our first responders the equipment they need to better serve the public and do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

“Firefighters and first responders are on the front lines, ensuring our communities are safe when emergencies strike,” said Senator Peters. “These federal funds will help ensure first responders in Baraga have the resources and equipment needed to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations in Michigan and across the country can apply for these “Assistance to Firefighters” Grants. These competitive grants help first responders purchase the equipment and obtain the training needed to handle fire-related hazards.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

