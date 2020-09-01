Advertisement

UP airports to receive millions from USDOT for infrastructure improvements

Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn, Delta County Airport in Escanaba, and Ford Airport in Iron Mountain will receive grant money.
Sawyer International Airport in Marquette MI
Sawyer International Airport in Marquette MI(WLUC)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Upper Michigan airports are getting a combined $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for infrastructure improvements.

The grants are through the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn will receive $3,786,194 to improve utilities and expand a building.

Delta County Airport in Escanaba will receive $1,848,736 to install an emergency generator and rebuild runway lighting.

Ford Airport in Iron Mountain will receive $3,067,462 to rehabilitate a runway, taxiway, and other airport surfaces, including sealing.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday the Trump Administration is awarding more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the FAA to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan Corrections Organization ‘pushes back’ against MDOC understaffing

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Informational pickets are planned through the next week in Detroit, Jackson and Marquette.

News

Negaunee mom prepares to send two kids back to school

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
She’s been preparing for this day for weeks

News

Michigan airports split $14.7M in federal infrastructure grants

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Three U.P airports are receiving funds.

News

The Rozsa Center: Lula Del Ray and other upcoming events

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Jared Anderson, Chair of the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts, regarding the upcoming showing up Lula Del Ray, as well as other events slated for later this Fall.

Latest News

News

Rozsa Interview

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A discussion with Jared Anderson, Chair of the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts, regarding the upcoming showing up Lula Del Ray, as well as other events slated for later this Fall.

News

Critical blood-drive in Calumet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The UP Blood Center held a blood drive in Calumet to collect blood for surgeries.

News

Alzheimer’s Association invites Marquette-area residents to join 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the region.

VOD Recordings

Alzheimer’s Association invites Marquette-area residents to join 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Alzheimer’s Association invites Marquette-area residents to join 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 19

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

The Firestation, Marquette’s first recreational marijuana shop, now open

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Firestation, a recreational marijuana shop, is now open in Downtown Marquette