UP airports to receive millions from USDOT for infrastructure improvements
Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn, Delta County Airport in Escanaba, and Ford Airport in Iron Mountain will receive grant money.
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Upper Michigan airports are getting a combined $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for infrastructure improvements.
The grants are through the Federal Aviation Administration.
Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn will receive $3,786,194 to improve utilities and expand a building.
Delta County Airport in Escanaba will receive $1,848,736 to install an emergency generator and rebuild runway lighting.
Ford Airport in Iron Mountain will receive $3,067,462 to rehabilitate a runway, taxiway, and other airport surfaces, including sealing.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday the Trump Administration is awarding more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the FAA to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.
