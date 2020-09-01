UP airports to receive millions from USDOT for infrastructure improvements

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Upper Michigan airports are getting a combined $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for infrastructure improvements.

The grants are through the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn will receive $3,786,194 to improve utilities and expand a building.

Delta County Airport in Escanaba will receive $1,848,736 to install an emergency generator and rebuild runway lighting.

Ford Airport in Iron Mountain will receive $3,067,462 to rehabilitate a runway, taxiway, and other airport surfaces, including sealing.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday the Trump Administration is awarding more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the FAA to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

