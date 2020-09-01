Advertisement

United Way Marquette County unveils new website for volunteers

(WLUC Photo)
(WLUC Photo)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County has a new way to match volunteers with businesses and groups in need. They’ve created a new website that can easily match volunteers with those looking for help. It’ll also track the hours volunteered. Monday was launch day for the site and already about 15 agencies are on the site listing their volunteer needs.

“This platform really does allow all agencies to post their needs, whether it’s an ongoing or one-time need and then businesses and individuals can go on search based on their skills and find the need that fits them the best,” said Executive Director of the United Way Marquette County, Andrew Rickauer.

Rickauer also says this site could help volunteers try new projects and prevent burnout while getting agencies the help they need. You can find the new volunteer website by clicking here.

